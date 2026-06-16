US-Iran peace deal may ease pressure on textile sector, but industry wary of quick recovery

New Delhi: The textile and apparel sector is cautiously welcoming the US-Iran peace agreement, with industry executives saying the deal could ease supply chain disruptions and lower input costs that have squeezed margins for months, though they warned against expecting an immediate recovery.
New Delhi: The textile and apparel sector is cautiously welcoming the US-Iran peace agreement, with industry executives saying the deal could ease supply chain disruptions and lower input costs that have squeezed margins for months, though they warned against expecting an immediate recovery.
The deal raises hopes of restoring trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for crude oil, petrochemicals and industrial raw materials that feed India's synthetic textile sector. The prices of several key inputs rose as much as 25% during the conflict, while sulphuric acid, important for dyeing work, doubled to around ₹25 per kg.
The deal raises hopes of restoring trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for crude oil, petrochemicals and industrial raw materials that feed India's synthetic textile sector. The prices of several key inputs rose as much as 25% during the conflict, while sulphuric acid, important for dyeing work, doubled to around ₹25 per kg.
The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) said the deal could help ease geopolitical and economic uncertainties that disrupted trade and energy security over the past three months. However, former Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) chairman Bhadresh Dodhia cautioned that the deal is still a memorandum of understanding rather than a final treaty, and that supply chains may take time to normalize even if hostilities end.
India's textile and apparel exports fell 2.2% to $35.7 billion in FY26, underlining the pressure the sector has faced. Still, some industry leaders see reason for optimism: the Indian Texpreneurs Federation said sourcing interest from buyers in US, UK and Europe remains strong and that a stable geopolitical environment could support 10% export growth this year.
"As supply chains normalise following the peace agreement, prices should start coming down over the next few months. Ultimately, it is a matter of demand and supply, so when supplies improve and markets stabilise, prices will automatically correct," said Raju Ramu, partner at Tiruppur-based Fashion Knits.
Slow road to normalcy
On the issue, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry chairman Ashwin Chandran said that the conflict had disrupted the smooth movement of goods through the Strait of Hormuz and affected raw material supplies, supply chains and industrial energy, putting pressure on the MSME-dominated textile and apparel sector.
Industry executives said that lower crude oil prices following the announcement could gradually reduce costs across the synthetic textile value chain and ease transportation expenses.
West Asia, particularly the UAE, remains an important destination for Indian textile and apparel exports. CITI said a return to normalcy would help exporters better leverage India's free trade agreements and support efforts to diversify exports beyond traditional markets.
However, industry leaders cautioned against expecting an immediate return to normal conditions.
"The industry will have to wait and watch how the agreement evolves and whether it leads to a lasting restoration of trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz," said SRTEPC’s Dodhia.
Dodhia added that the industry continues to seek an extension of duty concessions on certain petrochemical inputs that are scheduled to expire at the end of June, arguing that manufacturers are still dealing with elevated raw material costs.
However, other industry participants are more optimistic about the outlook.
"The easing of geopolitical tensions is a welcome relief for the textile and apparel export sector. It reduces the risk of commodity and freight cost inflation that could have hurt retail demand. Fortunately, the situation is stabilising before any major impact on consumption," said Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of the Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF).
Tough times
The textile industry was among the sectors most exposed to the crisis because of its dependence on petroleum-linked raw materials. Key inputs for polyester fibre, polyester yarn, and technical textiles are derived from petrochemicals, whose prices rose sharply alongside crude oil and natural gas during the conflict.
The impact was particularly severe for textile processing and dyeing units. Disruptions in sulphur imports from West Asian countries such as the UAE, Oman and Qatar led to shortages of sulphuric acid, a critical ingredient used in textile dyes.
The development assumes significance as India's textile and apparel exports have been under pressure. Yet, in rupee terms, textile and apparel exports rose 2.1% to ₹3.16 trillion from ₹3.10 trillion in the previous year, largely due to the rupee's depreciation against the US dollar.