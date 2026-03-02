US-Iran war: Chaos in Middle East amid flight cancellations, airspace closures; what travellers should know

Tensions in the Middle East region continue to soar after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran and targeted key sites on 28 February. Tehran retaliated and, in return, targeted US bases in several Gulf countries, thereby plunging the region into a deeper and renewed military confrontation. The crisis in Iran, in turn, has now caused an aviation crisis with several global airlines suspending flights to the Middle East and aircraft remaining grounded in one of the world's busiest regions.

Advertisement

Thousands of passengers globally have been left in the lurch after airlines were forced to cancel or suspend the flights, CNN reported. The airports that are reportedly the worst affected include airports in US-friendly Gulf states, including United Arab Emirates cities Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which have become the target of Iranian retaliation for hosting US military bases.

Travel chaos in the Middle East: Here's what you should know: Is the Middle East airspace still closed? As of Monday, 2 March, the wider corridor of airspace over the Middle Eastern region remains closed. This includes Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Israel, Bahrain, and Iraq. The skies over all these countries remained nearly empty, as countries bordering Iran continue to restrict flights in and out of the region, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Advertisement

Which Middle Eastern airlines have suspended operations? The Middle East region is home to some of the world's major airlines, including Emirates and Etihad in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and Qatar Airways, which is based in Qatar's capital, Doha. Emirates and Etihad suspended all flights to and from their bases until 2 March afternoon local time. Qatar Airways also suspended flights to and from Hamad International Airport, situated in the country's capital.

Also Read | Air India extends Middle East flight suspension today; Europe operations hit too

The impact of the flight cancellations by three major airlines is far-reaching beyond the Middle East region. Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi are all major global hubs, with millions of passengers transiting through them every year.

How many international flights have been cancelled so far? On 1 and 2 March, thousands of international flights were cancelled, CNN reported, citing data from FlightAware.com, with the numbers continuing to rise. Outside the Middle East, other airlines are rerouting flights that had previously been scheduled to fly near the conflict zone. For instance, German airline Lufthansa suspended flights to and from Dubai till 4 March and also suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil, Dammam, and Tehran till 8 March.

Advertisement

Swiss International Airlines also extended the suspension of flights to and from Dubai until 4 March, and of flights to and from Tel Aviv until 8 March.

What to do if your flight is cancelled? As tensions continue to escalate, there seems to be no end in sight, not at least for the next few days and therefore, the impact on the aviation industry is likely to continue until the situation improves. Travellers are advised to check with their airline or travel agents as soon as possible for information related to rebooking and refunds. However, passengers are reportedly facing difficulties getting assistance due to high call volumes.

While policies vary for each airline, they suggest travellers either rebook an alternate flight or opt for a refund. According to information available on the Emirates website, passengers who booked to fly before or on 5 March can rebook an alternate flight for travel on or before 20 March, or request a refund.

Advertisement

Travellers who booked via Etihad, which were issued on or before 28 February with original travel dates up to 7 March, can rebook free of cost onto Etihad-operated flights up to 18 March.

What are the governments saying? Amid the ongoing conflict, many countries, including the US, have issued security alerts, advising citizens to exercise caution or avoid the region. The US State Department advised American nationals across the globe to "exercise caution" and follow the latest guidance from the nearest US embassy.

Canada has advised nationals to avoid all travel to Bahrain, Iraq, Israel and Palestine, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and the UAE and to avoid non-essential travel to Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The UK government is planning to bring back its citizens and has asked British nationals in the affected regions to register their presence to receive direct updates from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Advertisement

Australia on Monday warned its citizens overseas to be prepared for serious travel disruptions in the days ahead due to the conflict in the Middle East.