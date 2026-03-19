US-Iran war: Pilots' body urges flight crews to stay vigilant in West Asia air spaces, flags ‘increased risk’

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) on Thursday urged flight crews operating within specific West Asian corridors to maintain "heightened situational awareness" and perform rigorous operational risk evaluations due to the region's persisting hostilities.

Releasing a formal advisory, ALPA recognised the elevated threats to civil aviation and encouraged personnel to stay informed regarding their aviation insurance policies.

The guidance emerges during the ongoing West Asia conflict, which escalated following US and Israeli strikes on 28 February, resulting in subsequent airspace closures and logistical hurdles for commercial carriers.

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What does the ALPA advisory say? The association recommended that pilots thoroughly evaluate all mission briefings, NOTAMS, and internal corporate guidelines before departure.

ALPA wrote: "Recent geopolitical developments and escalating military tensions in several areas of the Middle East have resulted in an increased risk to civil aviation operations. These include the potential for airspace closures, missile and drone activity, electronic warfare interference, and the possibility of misidentification of civil aircraft operating in or transiting through affected regions."

"While operators may continue to schedule flights through certain airspaces based on regulatory clearances or operational considerations, pilots must remain aware that the risk environment in these areas can change rapidly and without adequate warning," the advisory read.

Requesting that pilots and flight teams examine their insurance clauses, ALPA highlighted that insurance underwriters might cancel or restrict protection for flights entering identified combat zones.

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"In addition, members are advised to take note of the potential implications related to aviation insurance coverage, particularly with respect to war-risk clauses. Under certain circumstances, insurance providers may withdraw or limit coverage for operations conducted in designated conflict zones or high-risk airspaces. In such situations, there may be ambiguity regarding the extent of insurance protection available to crew members," ALPA wrote.

"Ensure that appropriate operational risk assessments have been conducted by the operator for any flights planned in or near conflict-affected areas. Exercise professional judgement and raise safety concerns through established reporting channels where required," the association said.

"ALPA India reiterates that the safety and protection of flight crews and passengers must remain paramount. Members should not hesitate to seek clarification or raise legitimate safety concerns should they believe that operational risks have not been adequately mitigated. ALPA India continues to monitor developments closely and remains engaged with relevant authorities. and international pilot associations to ensure that the concerns of Indian pilots are appropriately represented. Members are encouraged to remain vigilant and prioritise safety at all times," it added.

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Over 2.80 lakh nationals return to India from Gulf countries Simultaneously, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that approximately 280,000 citizens have successfully repatriated to India from West Asia.

MEA Joint Secretary (Gulf), Aseem Mahajan, remarked that while certain nations still face interruptions, the general status of flight operations is showing steady signs of recovery.

"While there have been operational closures in some countries, overall, the flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating. Since February 28, around 2,80,000 passengers have returned from the region to India," Mahajan said.