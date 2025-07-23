US-Japan Trade Deal: Auto stocks fuel Nikkei rally, Yen strengthens, gold price eases on Trump announcement — Top points

US-Japan Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a trade deal with Japan as countries race to ink agreements with America before the August 1 tariff deadline.
Japan will pay a tariff of 15 per cent on goods imported in the US, Trump said. This includes tariffs on auto import.
This is a significant drop from the 25 per cent tariffs that Trump had threatened to impose from August 1, as per his letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
(With inputs from agencies)
