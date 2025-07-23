US-Japan Trade Deal: Auto stocks fuel Nikkei rally, Yen strengthens, gold price eases on Trump announcement — Top points

US-Japan Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a trade deal with Japan as countries race to ink agreements with America before the August 1 tariff deadline.
Japan will pay a tariff of 15 per cent on goods imported in the US, Trump said. This includes tariffs on auto import.
This is a significant drop from the 25 per cent tariffs that Trump had threatened to impose from August 1, as per his letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
- The Yen also reacted positively on the news, strengthening to 146.20 per dollar as compared with close to 148 on Tuesday.
- Oil prices steadied in early trading on Wednesday after falling for three consecutive sessions as a result of the US-Japan trade deal, with Brent crude futures rising by 33 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $68.92 a barrel by 0023 GMT.
- Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the US-Japan trade deal fuelled a risk appetite among investors. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,423.44 per ounce, as of 0136 GMT, according to a report by Reuters.
(With inputs from agencies)