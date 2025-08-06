US-return man slams India's product quality, compares D-Mart, Reliance with Walmart; netizens say: 'It's a joke...'

A Redditor's post on product quality disparity between India and the West sparked debate online. Expressing unpleasant experience post return to India after living 8 years in the US, the user compared products sold in D-Mart and Reliance stores with those of Walmart.

Advertisement

The caption to the post states, “Why is there such a massive quality difference in products between the West and India?”

He mentioned that the massive difference in product quality “is impossible to ignore” and is a concerning issue. Troubled and anguished to see the contrast in the products sold in India, even in the most basic things like garbage bags, he said they are “flimsy and tear too easily, and in expensive, branded clothes that don't hold up after a few washes."

Advertisement

The Redditor, who moved back to India 4 years ago went on to compare supermarkets and wrote, "We have supermarkets like D-Mart and Reliance, but they are nowhere near the quality or selection of a Walmart - a store considered to be for the poor in the West - let alone a Target or Dillons.”

Acknowledging that companies have different manufacturing standards for various markets, he said, “The vehicles sold as premium here, with luxury car-level GST, are actually quite affordable in the US. And even then, they still can't match the quality of their American counterparts in the same segment.”

Summarising his observation, he stated, “You may buy premium products in India, but you won't get the quality of the standard product in the West.”

Advertisement

Suggesting that startups should focus on filling these quality gaps, he said, “This is a huge opportunity for anyone with capital.”

Social media reaction A user explained the quality issue with an inciteful example and stated, "Float glass and mirrors from factories across the world have an anti-dumping duty on them or need a BIS certificate. Their product is superior and much cheaper, but because of the above issues we are stuck with overpriced glass and mirrors of bad quality. It's actually a joke as the price of production isn't that high at their scale but it's easier to lobby against international products than to innovate or face competition."

A second user replied, “Even with same brands. KitKat manufactured is India is so shitty compared to the one in UAE. Try the KitKat chunky which is imported and you will see the difference.”

Advertisement

A third user wrote, “In food items FSSAI's guidelines are less stringent than FDA's. For example, the European FDA has banned synthetic antioxidants like TBHQ in edible oils due to health risks, while India continues to allow their use.”

A fourth user remarked, “If you think US quality is good, imagine how I feel when comparing Indian goods with European ones (which are usually much better made than American ones) There has always been a lack of attention to detail in India. 'chalta hai' is the culture. Also, craftsmanship suffers in a price-sensitive market.”

A fifth comment read, “We don’t rate things based on quality. The only thing we consider is the price so all the companies have adapted. Even Coca Cola tastes different in India.”

Advertisement