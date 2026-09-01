Germany's Utimaco says Delhi High Court verdict in cell broadcast case ‘does not do justice’

Germany’s Utimaco Technologies expressed disappointment after the Delhi High Court dismissed its petition challenging the Indian government's decision to name the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) as the sole implementation agency for the country's emergency cell broadcast system, without a public tender.

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“While we fully respect the court’s decision, we are deeply disappointed by the verdict and believe that, despite the considerable efforts we have made throughout this process, the outcome does not do justice to our position,” Ronen Daniel, managing director Utimaco Technologies Ltd, said in response to Mint's queries over email.

Daniel said the company is awaiting the court’s detailed order to evaluate its implications and determine the next steps.

The emergency cell broadcast system allows authorities to send alerts simultaneously to mobile phones within a defined geographical area, making it possible to communicate warnings during natural disasters and other emergencies without having to send out individual text messages. It sounds a loud alarm on phones and also reads the warning text aloud.

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While the case has been before the high court since 2024, it came up for an urgent hearing in May after the Centre launched a nationwide test of a multilingual cell broadcast system using C-DOT’s technology on 2 May. “Dismissed the petition with some observations,” Justice Sachin Datta said while pronouncing the order on Monday.

Reliability questioned Daniel also raised concerns over the operational reliability of the current cell broadcast system managed by C-DOT. “C-DOT’s system has reportedly been halted for several months due to operational issues. We firmly believe that the people of India deserve a best-in-class public warning system, supported by an experienced and professional technology partner,” he added.

In June, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) ordered a temporary suspension of C-DOT’s cell broadcast service after authorities raised operational concerns.

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The dispute between Utimaco and the Centre relates to trials conducted for the cell broadcasting project since 2022. According to Utimaco’s petition, the department of telecommunications had asked telecom operators to select implementation agencies for the rollout. Reliance Jio and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) conducted trials with C-DOT, while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea tested Utimaco’s platform, according to the petition.

In 2024, after recommending both C-DOT and Utimaco as vendors, the DoT asked telecom operators to integrate their systems with a single agency — C-DOT.

Utimaco had challenged the Centre’s decision primarily on procurement and transparency grounds. The company argued that the government had bypassed the normal public tender process despite the availability of competing technology providers.

The government had defended its decision to appoint C-DOT as the sole implementation agency, arguing that the emergency alert system was a strategic national asset involving public interest and national security, and that outsourcing it to a private entity could harm national interests.

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Utimaco also disputed the government’s subsequent reliance on national security as its justification for selecting C-DOT. It said that the government’s argument on national security had “never (been) raised before the trial started”.

The NDMA and C-DOT first conducted a nationwide test of a multilingual cell broadcast system on 2 May. The test triggered loud alarms on millions of mobile devices simultaneously, temporarily interrupting calls across the country.

About the Authors Jatin Grover Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting expe...Read More ✕ Jatin Grover Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.



A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.



Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.



He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors. Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

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