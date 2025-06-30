Uttar Pradesh: Agra airport on alert after threat email, security beefed up

The airport authorities in Agra received a threat mail, following which security at Agra airport has been beefed up, PTI quoted police as saying on Monday.

Informing more about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Sonam Kumar said that on Sunday the airport security filed a complaint regarding the threatening email, and soon after this a case was registered at Shahganj police station.

The DCP added that the complaint did not specify the details about the threat though.

"Similar emails have been received at other locations as well, and we are in contact with officials there. A thorough investigation is underway. The airport premises has been checked, and nothing suspicious found," the DCP said.

The FIR has been registered under BNS Section 351(4) (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and Section 66F of the IT Act.

Meanwhile, the police officials are trying to figure out the source of the email and assess its credibility.

Similar incidents: Earlier on Thursday, a similar bomb threat at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 was reported, following a crew member found a paper with a bomb threat on a flight at Terminal 3 at 4:42 AM.

This situation led a quick emergency response, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.

On 19 June also, after a hoax bomb threat was received by the airport security force, the Kempegowda International Airport was put on heightened security protocols.

The email on Wednesday night in the name of a terrorist, informed of two bombs being planted, one as part of "Plan A" and a backup under "Plan B" in case the first one failed, reported PTI.

It further claimed that an explosive device had been put inside a pipeline in the airport toilet.

Security agencies held a comprehensive inspection of the premises. After comprehensive checks, officials confirmed that no explosives were discovered and declared the threat a hoax.