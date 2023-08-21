Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Ram Temple to be consecrated in January next year says official1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple complete; consecration of Ram Lalla to take place between Jan 16-24, 2024.
Ayodhya's Ram Temple sanctum sanctorum's construction is complete, and the consecration of Ram Lalla is scheduled between January 16 and 24, following Makar Sankranti, as announced by a top official from the temple trust on Sunday, PTI reported.
