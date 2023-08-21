Ayodhya's Ram Temple to be consecrated in January next year says official

Ayodhya's Ram Temple sanctum sanctorum's construction is complete, and the consecration of Ram Lalla is scheduled between January 16 and 24, following Makar Sankranti, as announced by a top official from the temple trust on Sunday, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consecration of Ram Lalla will occur after the completion of the first floor of the temple, according to Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust. Rai, who arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday, met with saints and seers to update them on the temple's construction progress. He also extended an invitation to them to participate in the 10-day Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Rai expressed that the dreams of millions of Ram devotees will soon come true, and after years of controversy, Ram Lalla will finally be enshrined in his grand temple in Ayodhya. "The consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will take place on any date between January 16 and 24, 2024, after Makar Sankranti," said Rai.

He also noted that 80 percent of the work on the roof of the first floor of the two-story temple is completed. The temple's consecration will take place after the first-floor construction is finished. Rai added that construction activities will continue amid devotees' darshan at the temple, and added that this will not cause any hindrance.

Currently, formal invitations to saints and seers are being issued verbally, with official invitations set to be sent out in November.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will invite seers from all traditions across the country, emphasised Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, who urged all saints, seers, and Lord Ram's devotees to attend the consecration ceremony. Puri also said that he hoped Narendra Modi would secure victory in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and continue as Prime Minister to lead India's development journey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)