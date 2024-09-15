Uttar Pradesh news: As many as nine people lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed in the Zakir Colony area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the Information Department, out of the total 15 people trapped, 14 individuals were taken out from under the rubble, while nine have been reported dead.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CMO has also issued a statement saying that “UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident of a building collapse in Lohianagar of Meerut. Injured sent to hospital & the CM directed district officials to provide them with proper treatment. CM directed the officials to reach the spot & expedite the relief work."

Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on the scene, despite ongoing rainfall. The situation is exacerbated by widespread flooding affecting 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Chief Minister’s office, 17 flood-related deaths have been reported so far. Boat services in Varanasi have been temporarily halted due to rising water levels in the Ganga River. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the UP Chief Minister's office in a post on X, "Relief money of ₹4 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased. So far, relief money has been provided to 30 affected people in connection with the loss of 30 animals. 3,056 houses have been damaged. Relief assistance has been distributed in connection."

Earlier on September 7, eight people were killed and 28 others were injured when a three-storey building housing godowns and a motor workshop collapsed in the Transport Nagar area of state capital Lucknow.

The Lucknow Police said the building was constructed around four years ago and some construction work was underway. Most of the victims were working on the ground floor when the incident occurred at 4:45 pm. According to the officials, the building had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}