Uttar Pradesh news: Fire breaks out at Noida’s Logix Mall, several fire tenders at spot

A fire broke out at Logix Mall in Noida Sector 32 on July 5. Multiple fire tenders swiftly responded to the emergency, racing to the scene to contain the blaze.
According to media reports, mall staff and visitors were safely evacuated from the premises. Images captured showed smoke rising through the multi-storey structure.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke at Logix Mall in Noia Sector 32. Several fire tenders reached the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2FKeBGfeYb— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024
(More details awaited)