Uttar Pradesh news: Fire breaks out at Noida’s Logix Mall, several fire tenders at spot

  • A fire erupted at Logix Mall in Noida Sector 32 on July 5, with multiple fire tenders on the scene.

Livemint
Updated5 Jul 2024, 01:14 PM IST
A fire erupted at Logix Mall in Noida Sector 32 on July 5, with multiple fire tenders on the scene.
A fire erupted at Logix Mall in Noida Sector 32 on July 5, with multiple fire tenders on the scene.

A fire broke out at Logix Mall in Noida Sector 32 on July 5. Multiple fire tenders swiftly responded to the emergency, racing to the scene to contain the blaze.

According to media reports, mall staff and visitors were safely evacuated from the premises. Images captured showed smoke rising through the multi-storey structure.

(More details awaited)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 01:14 PM IST
HomeNewsUttar Pradesh news: Fire breaks out at Noida’s Logix Mall, several fire tenders at spot

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.50
08:09 AM | 5 JUL 2024
7.15 (2.25%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

286.95
08:09 AM | 5 JUL 2024
9.9 (3.57%)

Tata Steel

174.60
08:09 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.65 (-0.94%)

HDFC Bank

1,649.80
08:09 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-76.8 (-4.45%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Yes Bank

25.87
08:02 AM | 5 JUL 2024
1.91 (7.97%)

Vardhaman Textiles

523.10
08:01 AM | 5 JUL 2024
37 (7.61%)

Kaynes Technology India

4,301.45
08:01 AM | 5 JUL 2024
292.95 (7.31%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

770.00
08:01 AM | 5 JUL 2024
47.6 (6.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue