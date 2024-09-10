During a visit to Indore, Champat Rai confirmed estimated GST revenues of nearly ₹ 400 crore from the construction of Ram Temple complex that will feature 18 temples and is designed to handle a significant influx of devotees.

The ongoing construction work connected to the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh is estimated to generate Goods and Services Tax (GST) of nearly ₹400 crore, said Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The actual tax collection figure will, however, be known only after the completion of the construction work, Rai said at a public felicitation function in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on September 9.

"My estimate is that the government will get around ₹400 crore as GST from the Ram Mandir construction work. A total of 18 temples will be built in the complex being developed on 70 acres. It will include temples of Maharishi Valmiki, Shabri and Tulsidas. We will pay 100 per cent tax. Not a rupee in tax will be reduced," Rai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

‘2 lakh devotees’ The Ram Mandir is a partially constructed Hindu temple complex in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The newly-constructed complex was inaugurated after a Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony on January 22, 2024

The temple is being constructed with the cooperation of society and arrangements are such that no one will face problems even if two lakh devotees arrive, said Rai, who is also international vice president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

"I don't know how many people, their families and relatives suffered during the movement to build a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. This yagya (movement) is no less than the 1,000-year-old fight for independence. It (agitation) was held for the public welfare," he said.

Rai visited Bakawa village in MP's Khargone district on Sunday to finalise the 'Shivling' for the construction of a Shiva temple at the complex in Ayodhya.

"I had gone there on the suggestion of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer," he said. Situated on the banks of the Narmada river, Bakawa is famous for the construction of beautiful Shivlings, which are installed in temples across the world.

