Uttar Pradesh police recruitment dates OUT for 60,244 constable posts; written exam, free travel to exam centre and more

The exam dates of recruitment drive for constable posts in Uttar Pradesh Police have been announced. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board announced 60,244 constable vacancies in the civil police.

The direct recruitment for these positions in the civil police will take place on the basis of merit through written examination. The exams will be conducted by the Recruitment and Promotion Board on August 23, 24, 25, and August 30, 31, according to an official press release.

The written exam will be administered in two shifts on each of the given dates. As many as 5 lakh candidates will appear in this examination in each shift.

The direct recruitment exam for constable posts has been rescheduled after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister issued directives to ensure the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the conduct of these exams.

The Uttar Pradesh government issued detailed guidelines on June 19 regarding test centre selection, exam preparations, candidate verification, and prevention of impersonation. The examination will be held in compliance with these protocols to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process.

In view of recent controversy surrounding NEET UG medical entrance alleging it of irregularities and paper leak, the concerned authorities will impose severe penalties in case of malpractices during the exam. On July 1, the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance-2024 (Uttar Pradesh Ordinance No. 6 of 2024) was issued to this effect.

The official release stated, “This ordinance stipulates severe penalties, including fines up to one crore rupees and life imprisonment, for using or facilitating unfair means during the exam."

Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has made arrangement for free bus services for candidates appearing for the examination. To avail of this service, candidates must download two additional copies of their admit card, which need to be provided to the bus conductor at the time of travel.