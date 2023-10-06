comScore
Uttar Pradesh: THESE 3 railway stations in Pratapgarh district of the state renamed. Check details here
Uttar Pradesh: THESE 3 railway stations in Pratapgarh district of the state renamed. Check details here

 Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

The Northern Railway on 5 October has announced that three railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district have been renamed.

The Northern Railway on 5 October has announced that three railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district have been renamed. As per the Railways, the stations which have been renamed include Pratapgarh Junction, Antu station and Bishnathganj station.

Pratapgarh (PBH) railway station has been renamed to Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction while Antu (ANTU) has been renamed to Maa Chandika Devi Dham Antu while Bishnathganj (BTJ) to Shanidev Dham Bishnathganj.

Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 08:57 AM IST
