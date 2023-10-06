Hello User
Business News/ News / Uttar Pradesh: THESE 3 railway stations in Pratapgarh district of the state renamed. Check details here

Uttar Pradesh: THESE 3 railway stations in Pratapgarh district of the state renamed. Check details here

Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

The Northern Railway on 5 October has announced that three railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district have been renamed.

THESE 3 Uttar Pradesh railway station renamed

The Northern Railway on 5 October has announced that three railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district have been renamed. As per the Railways, the stations which have been renamed include Pratapgarh Junction, Antu station and Bishnathganj station.

Pratapgarh (PBH) railway station has been renamed to Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction while Antu (ANTU) has been renamed to Maa Chandika Devi Dham Antu while Bishnathganj (BTJ) to Shanidev Dham Bishnathganj.

Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 08:57 AM IST
