Uttar Pradesh road accident: Truck-tractor collision kills 10, PM Modi calls Mirzapur mishap ‘extremely painful’

PM Modi on Friday termed the road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur ‘extremely painful.’ Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, he said the local administration is helping the victims in every possible way.

Published4 Oct 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said that the local administration is helping the victims in every possible way.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said that the local administration is helping the victims in every possible way.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed the road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur ‘extremely painful.’ Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, he said the local administration is helping the victims in every possible way under the supervision of the state government. According to ANI report, the truck had gone out of control and hit a tractor from behind on GT Road at the Mirzamurad Kachhwa border.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi said, “The road accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in it. May God give them strength to bear this pain. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured.”

He added, “Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.”

On October 3, ten labourers were killed while three others were injured after a truck rammed into a tractor near the Kachhwa border, an official informed ANI. According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the tractor was en-route Banaras from Bhadohi district and was carrying 13 people.

After being intimated about the incident, the police promptly reached the site and sent 3 injured people to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital for treatment. Police said that the 13 people used to work as labourers in Bhadohi and were returning to their village. In connection with the accident, an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

“At around 1 AM, we received information that an accident had occurred on the GT Road at the Mirzamurad Kachhwa border, in which a tractor carrying 13 people, which was going from Bhadohi district towards Banaras, was hit from behind by a truck that had gone out of control,” ANI quoted Mirzapur Superintendent of Police , Abhinandan as saying.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 10:31 AM IST
