To meet the ultimatum given by the UP CM Yogi Adityanath of making the state pothole free by 15 November, the leaves of all the department officers have been cancelled for November month.
The decision to cancel leaves has been made by the Public Works Department (PWD) of Uttar Pradesh. The UP CM gave the order after taking a high-level meeting on 6 October. He ordered a statewide campaign for the maintenance of the roads of the state.
The cancellation of leaves of the employees has come in the wake of an appalling accident of the Morbi bridge collapse. The accident, which is a sheer reflection of negligence, has claimed 135 lives till now.
Learning from Gujarat's incident, the UP’s public works department has taken note of the condition of the bridges and ropeways in the state from engineers and MDs.
Nine persons have been arrested so far in the Morbi bridge collapse case
Till now, the Gujarat state police have arrested nine people in the case. These nine people include officials of Oreva, the company that took up the task of renovation of the bridge, ticket sellers, and security men. According to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, a criminal case has been registered in the incident.
The state police have filed an FIR against private agencies for the attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
On Sunday, the century-old suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district collapsed leaving hundreds of people struggling for their lives in the river. The video of the incident shows how many people fell into the river and many more were hanging on the railing of the bridge.
Five-member committee to probe into the matter
To bring out the other main culprits in the incident of the collapse of the bridge which opened days ago after maintenance work, Gujarat Government has formed a five-member committee to probe the matter.
According to the police, the management agency didn’t quality check the bridge and kept it open for visitors on 26 October. According to the reports, the century-old bridge was kept closed for nearly 8 months for maintenance work. The repair work was carried out by a private agency.
To mourn the death of people in the incident, there will be a state-wide mourning in Gujarat on 2 November. The decision came in a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan. To mourn the deaths in the tragic incident, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state on 2 November 2 and no government functions and entertainment programs will be conducted.
