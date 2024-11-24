Uttar Pradesh: Stones pelted at Shahi Jama Masjid survey team in Sambhal, police deploy tear gas | Watch video

Uttar Pradesh: Violence broke out in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, after a group of people pelted stones at a team who came to survey the Shahi Jama Masjid.
According to visuals released by ANI, the police were seen shouting at the group, and also used tear gas to control the situation.
An advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, had filed a petition court of the civil judge at Sambhal claiming that the Shahi Jama Masjid was a temple. Following his petition, a survey, similar to the one on Sunday, was carried out November 19, in the presence of the local police and members of the mosque’s management committee, reported ANI.
