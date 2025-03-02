Uttarakhand avalanche: Army finds 2 more bodies, death toll rises to 6; search for 2 missing underway

The Army recovered two more bodies from the avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, raising the death toll to six. Rescue operations continue for the remaining two missing individuals.

Published2 Mar 2025, 01:33 PM IST
Uttarakhand avalanche: The Army has recovered two additional bodies from Uttarakhand’s Chamoli region that was struck by a massive avalanche, increasing the death toll to six.(@ukcmo)

Body of two more persons missing in the avalanche that hit near Mana village in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on February 28 has been recovered by the Army, an official said on Sunday.

With this the death toll in the avalanche has gone up to six and rescuers are continuing efforts to trace the remaining two missing individuals.

The bodrecovered today is being brought to Mana post as per PRO (Defence), Dehradun.

The search and rescue operation for the missing workers is ongoing, with multiple forces, including the Army, ITBP, Air Force, NDRF, and SDRF, working collaboratively to provide assistance, Uttarakhand chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said this morning.

He added that ground-penetrating radar, thermal imaging cameras, and victim-locating cameras are being utilised to locate the missing workers.

He mentioned that weather conditions in the area are improving, but the possibility of avalanches remains high, prompting authorities to halt work in high-altitude areas as a precaution.

Chamoli District Magistrate, Sandeep Tiwari, said earlier today, "Yesterday, doctors have confirmed four deaths. Earlier, the total number was 55, but now we have the information that one of the workers was on unauthorised leave, and he is home. The total number has been reduced to 54, out of which four people are still missing..."

According to Indian Air Force officials, a Mi-17 helicopter airlifted the drone-based Intelligent Buried Object detection system for search operations today in the avalanche-affected areas in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

IAF Cheetah helicopters have been engaged in rescue operations in the Mana area of Chamoli since Saturday in the avalanche that happened at the BRO camp near Mana village in Joshimath on February 28.

First Published:2 Mar 2025, 01:33 PM IST
Read Next Story
