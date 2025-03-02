Uttarakhand avalanche survivor recounts how a sudden, heavy storm destroyed everything: ‘Never seen anything like that’

Uttarakhand avalanche: A tragic incident occurred on February 28 at Mana Gate in Joshimath area of the Chamoli district following heavy snowfall and poor weather conditions. A massive avalanche struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Uttarakhand in which 54 workers were buried under the snow.

As many as 52 people have been successfully rescued so far, among whom 46 labourers survived the massive avalanche. However, the search continues for the remaining four missing workers continues. The search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate two missing labourers with the help of multiple agencies advanced technology and aerial support.

Advertisement

Recounting the ordeal, one of the survivors identified as Manoj Bhandari, who is admitted at Joshimath Army Hospital, said the happenings were so sudden that they didn't get time to realise what was happening. Giving an account of the happenings, he said, “All our containers were destroyed as it was a heavy storm, an avalanche... Anyhow, we managed to rush towards the army camp... What else the Army and the govt could have done, the weather was so bad,” reported ANI.

Advertisement

Another survivor named Manoj Bhandari, who was rushed to Joshimath Army Hospital after being rescued, said, "I had never seen anything like that in my entire life... Anyhow, a few of us managed to reach the BRO camp."

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami takes stock of rescue efforts To review the ongoing rescue operation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday visited the Disaster Control Room at IT Park, Dehradun, for the second consecutive day. A day before, the Uttarakhand government released a detailed report on the avalanche.

Advertisement

Giving an update, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Four people have lost their lives as they were injured and were in critical condition. 46 people are stable, and one of them has been referred to Rishikesh (AIIMS). Bodies will be soon given to the families after completing the formalities,” reported ANI. He further informed that the search and rescue operation for the four missing workers is still going on.

“The total number was 55, but now we have the information that one of the workers was on unauthorized leave, and he is home. The total number has reduced to 54, out of which 4 people are still missing,” ANI quoted Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari as saying.

According to reports on Sunday, two more dead bodies were recovered which brings death toll to 6.