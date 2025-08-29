Uttarakhand cloudburst: 4 killed, 30-40 families feared trapped as heavy rains trigger landslides | What we know so far

The cloudburst and landslides due to heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the state affecting mainly Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Tehri and Bageshwar districts. Four people have been killed, while three remain unaccounted for in the natural calamity. According to officials cited by PTI, 30-40 families are feared to be trapped under debris.

Advertisement

Uttarakhand cloudburst: Here's what we know so far The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) stated more amount of overnight rainfall ruined approximately half a dozen houses in Pausari Gram Panchayat in Kapkot area of Bageshwar district, claiming lives of two people. It added two bodies were found so far. 2. According to Disaster management secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, a woman lost her life in a house collapse in Rudraprayag's Jakholi.

3. The ravines on both sides of Badeth, Bagaddhar and Taljamani villages are inundated.

4. “Sad news has been received about some families being stranded due to debris falling in the wake of cloudbursts in Badeth Dungar under Tehsil Basukedaar area of Rudraprayag district and Dewal area of Chamoli district,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on X.

Advertisement

5. As per a PTI report, NDRF, SDRF, DDRF and revenue police teams have dispatched to the disaster-hit districts. "Relief and rescue work is going on on a war footing by the local administration, I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard, I have spoken to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates and given necessary instructions for effective conduct of rescue operations," Dhami added.

6. A former village head of Genwali Kirti Singh Rana mentioned that potato fields also got under the rubble. However, there are no reports of fatalities.

Also Read | Swelling Jhelum revives haunting memories of devastating Srinagar floods of 2014

7. The Badrinath national highway is shut at Sirobgadh in Rudraprayag district, while the Kedarnath Highway has been disrupted at four different places between Banswara (Syalsaur) and Kund to Chopta.

Advertisement

8. A red alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rains for Bageshwar, Chamoli, Dehradun and Rudraprayag districts over the next 24 hours, whereas an orange alert has also been issued for Haridwar, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar and Uttarkashi, according to the MeT department.

9. Pilgrims have been urged to go ahead with the journey accordingly only after knowing about the road condition and with a follow-up with the administration and police on recent developments.

10. More than 70 locals were evacuated by authorities from the affected villages, ANI reported.