Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Uttarakhand CM offers 6,000-acre land bank to new investors

Uttarakhand CM offers 6,000-acre land bank to new investors

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 07:59 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a global investor summit in the state in December

The CM said special policies and attractive financial incentives have been arranged to promote investments in various sectors

New Delhi: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that a land bank of about 6,000 acres is available in the state for businesses to set up units across sectors.

Announcing a global investor summit in the state in December, Dhami said there is both ‘ease of doing business’ and ‘peace of doing business’ in the state and that Uttarakhand is repealing about 500 laws by one ‘repeal act’.

The state is paying attention to both economic development and ecology for sustainable growth, the CM explained. “Our growth model is a balanced one," the chief minister told reporters.

There has been continuous improvement in rail, road and air connectivity in the state, an official statement issued at the briefing said quoting the chief minister. The statement also said that direct air-service is now available from Dehradun airport to various cities. Entrepreneurs in the state are its brand ambassadors, the statement said.

The Uttarakhand government is working with the vision of creating an easy business environment along with world-class infrastructure, the statement said quoting Dhami.

Along with implementing special policies, attractive financial incentives have been arranged to promote investments in various sectors in the state, the statement said.

The new policies include policies on tourism, small businesses, start-ups and logistics. Dhami also said that the state government is determined to develop Uttarakhand as the fastest growing economy in the country.

The state has also set the target of doubling state gross domestic product in the next five years, the statement said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 07:59 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.