Uttarakhand CM offers 6,000-acre land bank to new investors

New Delhi: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that a land bank of about 6,000 acres is available in the state for businesses to set up units across sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing a global investor summit in the state in December, Dhami said there is both ‘ease of doing business’ and ‘peace of doing business’ in the state and that Uttarakhand is repealing about 500 laws by one ‘repeal act’.

The state is paying attention to both economic development and ecology for sustainable growth, the CM explained. “Our growth model is a balanced one," the chief minister told reporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There has been continuous improvement in rail, road and air connectivity in the state, an official statement issued at the briefing said quoting the chief minister. The statement also said that direct air-service is now available from Dehradun airport to various cities. Entrepreneurs in the state are its brand ambassadors, the statement said.

The Uttarakhand government is working with the vision of creating an easy business environment along with world-class infrastructure, the statement said quoting Dhami.

Along with implementing special policies, attractive financial incentives have been arranged to promote investments in various sectors in the state, the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new policies include policies on tourism, small businesses, start-ups and logistics. Dhami also said that the state government is determined to develop Uttarakhand as the fastest growing economy in the country.

The state has also set the target of doubling state gross domestic product in the next five years, the statement said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}