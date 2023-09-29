Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami signed MoUs worth crores with Agar Technology, Fira Barcelona and Ease My Trip on third day of UK visit.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's visit to United Kingdom for the Global Investors Summit in London witnessed a series of meetings with global investors.

On the third day of his visit, the Uttarakhand government, under Dhami's leadership, signed Investment Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹3,000 crores with two prominent companies.

One of the agreements that was agreed was worth ₹2,000 crores which the state government signed with Agar Technology. Agar Technology commited to invest in lithium battery plants within Uttarakhand.

Also read: Uttarakhand: Mahindra Holidays to invest ₹ 1,000 crore in developing resorts; 'Biggest opportunity' says Anand Mahindra In a anathore development, an MoU amounting to ₹1,000 crores was formalised with Fira Barcelona which is a renowned European entity that deals in convention centre management and specialises in organising business fairs.

The MOUs were officially signed on behalf of the state government by Secretary of Industries, Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Furthermore, two additional MoUs were signed with EaseMyTrip. With this agreement Ease My Trip's agreed to establish a state-backed Online Travel Aggregator (OTA) and promote Uttarakhand as a global tourism destination. This effort is expected to generate employment opportunities for the people of the state.

Also read: Uttarakhand signs MOUs worth ₹ 4800 crore On September 27, the CM stated that MoUs worth ₹9,000 crores have been signed. CM Dhami said while speaking to ANI, "We have made more than 27 new policies." He added, "So far, MoUs worth ₹9,000 crores have been signed. It is expected that some more MoUs will be signed tomorrow."

The meetings held in London was attended by dignitaries and officials including Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr. R. Meenakshi Sundaram; Director-General of Industries, Rohit Meena; and various other members of the official delegation along with investors.

