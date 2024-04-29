Uttarakhand govt suspends licences of 14 products sold by Patanjali Ayurved citing misleading advertisements
The Uttarakhand govt suspends licences of 14 Patanjali products over false ads. Ramdev faces contempt charges for not complying with directives to stop misleading advertising. The Supreme Court to hear the case on April 30.
The drug regulator of Uttarakhand has suspended the manufacturing licences of 14 products made by Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved citing misleading advertisements about their efficacy, a notification dated April 24 showed.
