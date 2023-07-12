Uttarakhand: Hill collapses in Chamoli as heavy rainfall continues | Video

Amid the incessant and torrential rains in northern India, a hill collapsed in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on 12 July.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state, especially in districts like Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. Here is the video:

State CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a virtual review meeting at the Secretariat regarding the situation arising due to the monsoon in the State.

In other news, due to the release of water from NHPC's Chirkila Dam in Dharchula, the border area of ​​Pithoragarh district, the water level of the Dhauli and Kali rivers has increased.

The state CM has also released helpline numbers -- 9411112985, 01352717380, 01352712685 -- and a WhatsApp number -- 9411112780 -- for the people of the state stuck in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Central Flood Control Room in Dehradun, due to continuous heavy rainfall in the state, the water level of most of the rivers in Garhwal and Kumaon divisions including Haridwar has touched the danger mark.

The water in dams and reservoirs is almost close to the danger mark.

With agency inputs.