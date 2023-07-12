comScore
Business News/ News / Uttarakhand: Hill collapses in Chamoli as heavy rainfall continues | Video
Back

Uttarakhand: Hill collapses in Chamoli as heavy rainfall continues | Video

 1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:40 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

According to the Central Flood Control Room in Dehradun, due to continuous heavy rainfall in the state, the water level of most of the rivers in Garhwal and Kumaon divisions including Haridwar has touched the danger mark.

Police personnel inspect the site after a huge pile of debris block the Pokhri-Karnaprayag road after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Chamoli on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Picture Service)Premium
Police personnel inspect the site after a huge pile of debris block the Pokhri-Karnaprayag road after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Chamoli on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Picture Service)

Amid the incessant and torrential rains in northern India, a hill collapsed in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on 12 July.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state, especially in districts like Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh.

Here is the video:

State CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a virtual review meeting at the Secretariat regarding the situation arising due to the monsoon in the State.

ALSO READ: Monsoon LIVE News

In other news, due to the release of water from NHPC's Chirkila Dam in Dharchula, the border area of ​​Pithoragarh district, the water level of the Dhauli and Kali rivers has increased.

The state CM has also released helpline numbers -- 9411112985, 01352717380, 01352712685 -- and a WhatsApp number -- 9411112780 -- for the people of the state stuck in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Central Flood Control Room in Dehradun, due to continuous heavy rainfall in the state, the water level of most of the rivers in Garhwal and Kumaon divisions including Haridwar has touched the danger mark.

The water in dams and reservoirs is almost close to the danger mark.

With agency inputs.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 08:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout