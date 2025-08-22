Uttarakhand horror: Student shoots teacher with gun packed in lunchbox after getting slapped for not answering question

In a shocking incident in Uttarakhand, a Class 9 student, who was slapped two days earlier for failing to answer a question correctly, returned and shot his teacher at Shri Gurunanak Senior Secondary School on Kundeshwari Road on 20 August. The police said the accused, identified as Samarath Bajwa, hid the pistol in the lunchbox he brought.

Advertisement

The staff members caught Bajwa when he was attempting to flee.

Gagandeep Singh Kohli, the Physics teacher, was injured in the shoulder, according to reports. He was admitted to a private hospital where an emergency surgery took place. Dr Mayank Agarwal, who is monitoring his treatment, informed that the bullet was taken out, NDTV reported.

Case registered The police have filed a case against the minor student under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder. The pistol involved has been confiscated, and an investigation is underway to determine how the teenager obtained the weapon. Authorities have confirmed that a further probe into the incident is in progress.

The shooting incident caused widespread panic among students and teachers. In response, the Udham Singh Nagar Independent School Association has declared that all CBSE-affiliated and recognised private schools in the district will remain closed on Thursday as a mark of protest. Teachers will observe a "Black Day" and participate in a silent march from Ramleela Ground in Kashipur to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) office, demanding stricter safety measures for school staff.