Five pilgrims lost their lives when the vehicle they were traveling in became burried beneath the debris of a landslide in Tarsali, situated under Chowki Phata in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, stated police on August 12.

The incident occurred on August 10 evening, according to officials. The victims, including an individual hailing from Gujarat, were on their way to Kedarnath when disaster struck.

"A 60-meter portion of the Kedarnathgya highway collapsed due to heavy debris falling from the hill with boulders in Tarsali. During this, a vehicle was buried in the debris here," officials stated as reported by ANI.

The calamity unfolded as a 60-meter section of the Kedarnathgya highway suffered a collapse due to an avalanche of substantial debris and boulders from the hillside. This event resulted in the vehicular entrapment under the heap of debris.

Rescue efforts led to the discovery of the buried vehicle on Friday, from which the remains of five individuals were recovered, including the Gujarat resident. The Rudraprayag police are currently pursuing further investigations into the incident.

The Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway, the route to Kedarnath Dham, was rendered impassable for traffic on Friday. The destructive landslide had severely damaged and washed away approximately 60 meters of the roadway.

Residents and travellers in the lower areas, including Chowki Jawadi, Kotwali Rudraprayag, Chowki Tilwada, Thana Agastyamuni, and Kakdagad, are grappling with disruptions due to the incident. The region, including Rudraprayag, has experienced persistent rainfall over the past few days.

Adding to the concerns, the Meteorological Department has issued 'Red' and 'Orange' alerts from August 11 to August 14 across the majority of Uttarakhand's districts.

(With inputs from ANI)