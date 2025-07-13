Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, 2 more states on ORANGE ALERT — IMD's full weather forecast here

Weather today: Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat are expected to witness heavy rains on July 13, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency issued an orange alert for these states and a yellow alert for some other states, warning against heavy precipitation on Sunday.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and north Gujarat” until July 15, IMD said.

“Very heavy rainfall” is likely in the following regions as per IMD's latest forecast:

Uttarakhand can expect heavy downpour on July 13.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh may experience heavy showers till July 14 IMD predicted “isolated heavy rainfall” in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till July 18. Additionally, similar weather conditions are likely in Arunachal Pradesh over the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka during 13th-18th; South Interior Karnataka during 15th -18th; Tamil Nadu during 15th-18th July, the weather agency said in its July 12 weather bulletin.

Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions were forecasted for isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu today. Coastal Andhra Pradesh will most likely see hot and humid weather conditions till July 14.

Delhi-NCR weather today “Partly cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning,” IMD said. Although there is no rainfall alert but the national capital will see short spells of light rain today and in the coming days. Notably, the minimum temperature will be settle 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal on July 13.