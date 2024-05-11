In Uttarakhand, the Badrinath-Rishikesh highway has been closed near Sirobagadh, due to heavy rains just a day after Char Dham Yatra commenced this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the wake of the situation, passengers heading to Badrinath and Kedarnath have been stopped at Srikot-Srinagar and Kaliyasod.

"Care is being taken to ensure that passengers do not face any problems. Due to continuous debris falling in Sirobagadh, the road has not been opened yet," ANI quoted Srinagar Kotwal Hoshiyar Singh Pankholi as saying.

Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri temples in the Garhwal Himalayas opened to the public on Friday, May 10, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya marking the onset of the Chardham Yatra.

These temples remained closed during the winter season. The portals of Gangotri were opened at 12.25 pm. The doors of Kedarnath and Yamyunotri were opened at 7 am.

During the opening ceremony in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Assam Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his wife Geeta and Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma were present.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "It is an auspicious day for which we wait throughout the year. I welcome you all on the occasion. May you all be showered with the blessings of Baba Kedar," reported ANI.

He added, “I prayed for Modi ji's long life so that we continue to get his leadership for a long time to come and his vision of a developed India is achieved." The Uttarakhand CM noted that the first puja in Kedarnath was performed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who played a "pivotal role" in the reconstruction work carried out in Kedarpuri.

The Kedarnath temple opening ceremony was a grandiose occasion that saw flowers being showered on pilgrims by a helicopter. The shrine was decorated with more than 20 quintals of assorted flowers. At the time of opening of the doors, around 10,000 devotees stood to witness the ceremony.

