Uttarakhand news: How 2 foreign women climbers stranded near Chaukhamba III peak were rescued

  • After sending an SOS, two women mountaineers were rescued at 6,015 metres near Chaukhamba III. The IAF and SDRF, with assistance from a French team, navigated challenging terrain to bring them to safety on October 6.

Published7 Oct 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Uttarakhand news: Two foreign women mountaineers, who were stranded at a height of 6,015 metres on the way to the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district (PTI Photo)
Uttarakhand news: Two foreign women mountaineers, who were stranded at a height of 6,015 metres on the way to the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district (PTI Photo)

Two foreign women mountaineers, Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the United Kingdom, who were stranded at a height of 6,015 metres on way to the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, were safely rescued yesterday i.e. on October 6.

How were the two women mountaineers were rescued?

The resuce operation by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) began a day after 2 women climbers in sent an SOS call.

The two were part of a foreign mountaineering expedition by the IMF. As per reports, they got stranded after their bag containing food and vital climbing gear fell into a gorge when they were at a height of 6,015 metres on way to Chaukhamba III peak situated at 6,995 metres. During this, they lost most of their their communication equipement, however, they somehow managed to sent an SOS call.

Though looking somewhat tired, the experienced mountaineers wore a smile when they were brought to the Jyotirmath (Joshimath) helipad by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on Sunday morning.

As per The Indian Express report, the rescue operation beagn on friday but the challenging terrain of Chaukhamba III, which includes risky glaciers, steep ice and rock faces, thin air at high altitudes, made it very difficult for helicopters to access the area. The report also added that the climbers could see the aerial search conducted but could not give them signal as they had lost all their rescue equipment.

But, a French mountaineering team which was also on a separate expedition to the peak helped in locating the stranded woman from the USA and UK.

While speaking to news agecny PTI, Chamoli's Additional Information Officer Ravindra Negi said the coordinates of the location of the stranded mountaineers obtained from the French team was of great help to the joint team of rescuers in tracing them and bring them to the helipad.

 

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUttarakhand news: How 2 foreign women climbers stranded near Chaukhamba III peak were rescued

