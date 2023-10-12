Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers and performed a puja at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh during his visit to 'Devbhoomi', Uttarakhand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi also sought blessings from the holy Adi-Kailash at his abode, the site renowned for spiritual importance and unalloyed and breathtaking natural beauty.

In a post on X, Modi said earlier, "Our government is committed to the welfare of each and every individual of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the state's rapid development. To impart more speed to it, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects in Pithoragarh."

"I will also get the good opportunity of interacting with the people of Gunji village. I also look eagerly forward to a darshan of the spiritually significant Parvati Kund and and a puja at Jageshwar Dham during the tour," he said.

He is also scheduled to visit Gunji village to interact with local people, along with the Army, ITBP and BRO.

He will then offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the Jageshwar Dham and address the public meeting in Pithoragarh.

"He will also interact with personnel of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO). At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will reach Jageshwar, Almora district, where he will perform pooja and darshan at Jageshwar Dham. Located at a height of about 6200 feet, the Jageshwar Dham comprises about 224 stone temples," the PMO said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for a diverse range of development projects, totaling around ₹4,200 crore in investment. These projects span sectors like rural development, transportation, power, irrigation, water supply, horticulture, education, healthcare, and disaster management. Among them, a notable initiative is the construction of 21,398 poly-houses to enhance the production and quality of flowers and vegetables.

(With agency inputs)

