Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently visited Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in Uttarakhand, has praised the natural beauty and divine aura of these holy sites on the X platform.

In a post on social media platform X on October 14, PM Modi recommended these holy sites as a must-visit place in Uttarakhand, he stressed that their natural splendor and spiritual essence would captivate anyone. He stated, “I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will leave you spellbound."

He also mentioned that while Uttarakhand boasts several renowned destinations worthy of exploration, including the sacred sites of Kedarnath and Badrinath, his return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples held a special place in his heart after many years. “But, to return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples after many years has been special," he added.

Parvati Kund, located in Pithoragarh, is an immensely revered Hindu shrine situated at an elevation of approximately 5,338 feet. Every year, it draws thousands of pilgrims. According to beliefs, this site is where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati engaged in meditation, making it ideal place for devotees to seek divine blessings.

During his recent visit to Uttarakhand's Devbhoomi, Prime Minister Modi performed a puja and sought blessings at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh. He also sought blessings from Adi-Kailash at his abode.

He also paid a visit to Jageshwar Dham in Almora, where he performed prayers at the sacred pilgrimage site. At an altitude of roughly 6,200 feet, Jageshwar Dham is renowned for its spiritual importance and boasts around 224 stone temples.

PM Modi was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit and also unveiled projects worth over ₹4,000 crore in Uttarakhand.

