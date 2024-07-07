forecasted heavy to very heavy precipitation in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand today and tomorrow following which the Chardham Yatra was put on hold to prevent any untoward incident.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy rains in Uttarakhand on Sunday, July 7. Amid the highest degree of warning equivalent to a red alert in the state, the authorities temporarily suspended the Chardham yatra, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather agency forecasted heavy to very heavy precipitation in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand today and tomorrow. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said the yatra has been postponed for the safety of pilgrims.

“In view of the weather department's prediction of heavy rains in Garhwal division on July 7-8, all devotees are urged not to start for the Chardham yatra beyond Rishikesh on July 7, " PTI quoted Vinay Shankar Pandey as saying. The Garhwal Commissioner advised pilgrims to wait wherever they are until the weather clears before resuming their onward journey amid inclement climatic conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the past few days, heavy showers have triggered landslides in the hills in several parts of Uttarakhand. As a result, the highway leading to Badrinath has been blocked at several points due to debris tumbling down from the hills.

IMD states, “Heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy rainfall ( > 204.4 mm) is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on .. 07th July."

On Saturday, two pilgrims onboard a motorcycle were reported dead after being hit by rubble falling from the hillside. The accident occurred while the two pilgrims from Hyderabad were returning from the pilgrimage site. The fateful day registered a massive landslide near the Chatwapeepal area of Karnaprayag in Chamoli district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the same day, a bridge collapsed in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar due to incessant downpour which has disrupted day-to-day life. Heavy rains lashed the region, causing flooding, inundation, water logging, house damage, road submersion, tree uprooting, and other damages.

Adding to the adverse climatic condition, the rivers of Uttarakhand are flowing near the danger mark at Vishnu Prayag near Joshimath.

The wall of a house in Uttarakhand's Almora district collapsed in the early hours of Sunday following heavy rains. State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) official said, "The wall broke down last night around 1:00 AM, causing rainwater to enter the house in Golna Kararia of Almora district," reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The District Magistrates of all the concerned districts of Uttarakhand were asked to remain vigilant and stay on high alert on July 7 in view of IMD's heavy rainfall warning in nine districts of the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the people of the state to be cautious and move to safe places. In addition to this, he instructed Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman and other officers associated with the Disaster Management Department to maintain constant vigil.

(With PTI and ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

