Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
Uttarakhand rains: IMD issues red alert for 13-14 August, warns of very heavy to extremely heavy rains. Details here

 1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 03:16 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Heavy rain in Uttarakhand causes flooding and landslides, resulting in loss of life and damage to infrastructure. Red alert issued for more heavy rainfall.

An aerial view of rain-affected areas of Kotdwar during the survey conducted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Friday. (ANI Photo)Premium
An aerial view of rain-affected areas of Kotdwar during the survey conducted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand for 13 and 14 August as extremely heavy rains of more than 204.4 mm has been predicted. As per IMD, heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on August 13 and 14.

"Urgent red alert issued for Uttarakhand as heavy to very heavy rainfall, reaching extremely heavy levels (more than 204.4 mm), is forecasted for August 13th and 14th. Stay safe," India Meteorological Department tweeted. On the instructions of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, SDRF, and NDRF have been deployed at the required places. Two helicopters have also been kept on standby for disaster-hit areas.

Weather LIVE updates

There has been heavy rain in many districts of the state for the last couple of days, causing waterlogging and flooding and disrupting the normal lives of the people. 

Also Read: Monsoon tracker: Red alert in Uttarakhand till 14 August; orange alert in these states today. See forecast here

As per the State Disaster Management Department, due to the disaster caused by heavy monsoon rains in Uttarakhand, the state has suffered a loss of about 650 crore so far, which may increase in the coming days. 52 people have been killed, 37 injured and 19 missing in different accidents due to rain-related disaster. It further stated that after the end of the monsoon, an immediate report will be prepared and sent to the Central Government so that relief works can be completed quickly after the disaster.

Earlier, five pilgrims were killed after a car they were travelling in was buried under the debris of a landslide at Tarsali under Chowki Phata in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the victims, including one from Gujarat, were on their way to Kedarnath when the incident took place on Thursday evening.

The incident also led to the blocking of the Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway leading to Kedarnath Dham for traffic on Friday, said officials, while adding that about 60 metres of the road had been badly damaged and washed away. Many districts of the state, including Rudraprayag, have been witnessing incessant rain for the last couple of days. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 03:16 PM IST
