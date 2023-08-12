As per the State Disaster Management Department, due to the disaster caused by heavy monsoon rains in Uttarakhand, the state has suffered a loss of about ₹650 crore so far, which may increase in the coming days. 52 people have been killed, 37 injured and 19 missing in different accidents due to rain-related disaster. It further stated that after the end of the monsoon, an immediate report will be prepared and sent to the Central Government so that relief works can be completed quickly after the disaster.