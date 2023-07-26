2 min read

Traffic has been suspended with debris continuing to fall at many places on the Gangotri-Yamunotri National Highway, as persistent rains continue to wreak havoc in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand rain updates: Traffic has been suspended with debris continuing to fall at many places on the Gangotri-Yamunotri National Highway, as persistent rains continue to wreak havoc in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said on Wednesday. As per Uttarkashi District Administration, the Gangotri Highway has come to a standstill for movement at four places including Bandarkot. Yamunotri Highway is blocked at Silkyara and other places. Also Read: Karnataka rains: Schools, colleges to remain shut today; IMD issues flash flood warning The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand on 26 July. As per IMD, the is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on 26th and 28th July. Also Read: Maharashtra rains: Orange alert in Mumbai today; Vihar and Tansa lakes overflows. See updates here According to the Uttarkashi District Administration, the Gangotri-Yamunotri National Highway was closed to traffic as boulders continue to fall at many places following persistent downpours in the region. "JCB machines on the routes are trying to open the highway," the Uttarkashi District Administration added. Moreover, residential buildings are also under threat due to heavy landslides from below Sarnaul village in the Naugaon block of Uttarkashi district. District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwa said, “Some houses have developed cracks due to the landslide occurring from below the village. Action will be taken for a geological survey of the village which is in danger of landslide."

Earlier on Monday, Traffic and pilgrimage stopped as boulders continued to fall at many places on the Yamunotri Highway as torrential rains continued in Uttarkashi district, officials said. District disaster management official of Uttarkashi, Devendra Patwal, said that due to the boulders falling continuously for the last three days, the traffic on both sides of the road has come to a complete standstill.

"Significantly, due to this, there has been a break on the Yamunotri pilgrimage, leaving many commuters including pilgrims and locals passenger stranded," the official said.

"Big boulders fell from mountains on Monday morning further exacerbating the woes of commuters," the official said.

According to the Chamoli police, a stretch of 60-70 metres of the Badrinath Highway, Kameda was washed out due to intermittent rains, following that the Highway was blocked for traffic.

The police added that scores of commuters including tourists and locals were stranded on both sides of the highway.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Rohila told ANI on July 23 that torrential downpours in the region have caused severe damage to several areas of the Uttarkashi district.

(With inputs from ANI)