Uttarakhand: Residents scream as cloudburst causes massive destruction in Dharali, Uttarkashi - Watch viral video

Uttarakhand: Screams, cries from terrified residents could be heard as a cloudburst caused massive destruction in the state's Dharali region in Uttarkashi, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, leading to raging floods – sweeping multiple houses – with the torrent of water rushing down.

People trapped under debris; hotels washed away About 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told PTI. He also said 20-25 hotels and homestays might have been washed away.

Advertisement

In addition, in Banala Patti area of Barkot tehsil, nearly 18 goats were swept away in the overflowing Kud Gadhera stream.

Panic swept through the villages as residents rushed to find patches of dry ground, scrambling to escape the rising waters.

What Uttarakhand CM said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami who is an Andhra Pradesh, said, "I have been informed about a cloudburst incident in Dharali of Uttarkashi... We are working to rescue the people. Officials from the District administration, the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF are trying to rescue people and save them..."