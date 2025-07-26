Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Rudraprayag's Kedarghati causes devastation; houses, vehicles come under debris

Uttarakhand: The cloudburst in Rudraprayag's Kedarghati has wreaked havoc, with houses and vehicles coming under debris, according to NDTV.

Relief teams have arrived at the scene to rescue the people.

A cloudburst struck Rumsi in Augustmuni, Rudraprayag district, causing widespread destruction and leaving the local community in disarray.

Heavy rain continues in different parts of the state. Due to a landslide in Gaurikund, the pedestrian route has been completely affected, Punjab Kesari reported.

Cloudbursts in 2021 Simultaneous cloudbursts occurred across Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Uttarkashi on May 3, 2021. The Chamoli Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi had confirmed at least 15 people died.

This followed the glacier burst that occurred near the India-China border in Sumna village of Uttarakhand's Chamoli Garhwal district on April 23 that year. The Indian Army had launched rescue operations immediately and more than 300 people were rescued.

“A BRO Camp came under an avalanche in the afternoon of 23 Apr during heavy snowfall in Sumna area of Joshimath Sector in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. While 55 BRO persons could be mustered at first count, blizzard conditions kept the rescue operation at bay till late evening," the Indian Army had said.

It added, “In a night rescue operation undertaken by the Army, another 150 GREF persons trapped in the BRO Camp have been rescued and brought to safety. Rescue operations are still in progress to locate the remainder persons still trapped under snow or stranded at work sites since late evening. Mountaineering rescue teams and air effort are at stand by for further rescue operations.”

2020 incident Many houses and roads were severely affected due to cloudburst in Sirwadi village of Rudraprayag in 2020. It took place on night of August 9–10. Though there were no fatalities, several houses were destroyed, agricultural land and infrastructure (roads, water supply) were washed away.