Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 28 Kerala tourists missing after devastating mudslide - ‘Unable to contact them...’

Uttarkashi cloudburst: A group of 28 tourists from Kerala has gone missing in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district following a powerful cloudburst that triggered massive mudslides along the route to Gangotri.

The tourist group from Kerala was last heard from on Tuesday, August 5, morning, just hours before landslides swept through large parts of the region, burying roads and cutting off communication.

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Who are the missing and where were they travelling? According to family members, the tourist group included 20 Keralities currently settled in Maharashtra, while the remaining eight were residents of various districts in Kerala.

They were on a 10-day tour of Uttarakhand arranged by a Haridwar-based travel agency.

A woman, whose parents were part of the group, told news agency PTI that the last phone call came at around 8:30 am on Tuesday. “They said they were leaving from Uttarkashi to Gangotri. Since then, we haven’t been able to reach them. The travel agency also has no information,” she said.

Uttarkashi cloudburst: What happened in Dharali? The Kerala tourist group was reportedly en route to Gangotri when the cloudburst struck Dharali, a scenic yet ecologically fragile village in Uttarkashi. The area, which lies along the Char Dham pilgrimage route, was hit by a torrent of water, debris, and sludge that buried nearly half the village on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed at least four deaths in the disaster, and many hotels and homestays in the area have suffered significant damage. With roads blocked and power lines down, access to the region has been severely limited.

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Have authorities launched a search? Disaster response teams, including personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), have been deployed to the Uttarkashi area in Uttarakhand.

So far, however, no official trace of the missing tourists has been reported.

Uttarkashi cloudburst: What are the families saying? Panic is mounting among relatives of the Kerala tourist group, who are urging state governments and central agencies to intensify rescue efforts. Several have appealed to both the Kerala and Maharashtra governments to intervene and work with Uttarakhand authorities.

“We just want to know they’re safe,” said a family member. “No one is able to reach them. Their phones must have died by now, and there's no mobile coverage in that region.”

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Why is the Uttarkashi region so vulnerable? Uttarkashi falls within a highly sensitive zone in the Himalayas, prone to flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides, particularly during the monsoon. Environmental experts have repeatedly warned that increased tourism, haphazard construction, and changing climate patterns have heightened the risk of such disasters.