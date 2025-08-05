Uttarkashi cloudburst: 8–10 Indian Army soldiers missing from Harsil camp after flash floods

Uttarkashi cloudburst: At least four people have been confirmed dead and over 50 reported missing after a devastating cloudburst triggered flash floods and a massive mudslide in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday. Among the missing are 8 to 10 Indian Army soldiers, unaccounted for from a camp in the lower Harsil area, news agency ANI quoted Indian Army officials.

Despite the loss of their own personnel, Army troops remain actively engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations in the flood-ravaged region.

Further, the Uttarakhand government has deployed three police officers in Uttarkashi district with immediate effect till further orders to coordinate with the district administration in relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected area.

IAF officials have informed that Indian Air Force Chinook Mi-17 V5, Cheetah and ALH helicopters are on active standby at the Chandigarh air base for the relief operations in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. The choppers are ready with the required equipment and material and would take off as soon as the weather clears up in the affected areas.

What caused the Uttarkashi Cloudburst? The Uttarkashi cloudburst occurred in the Dharali village area, near Kheer Gad, unleashing a torrent of water, rocks, and debris through the narrow Himalayan terrain.

The sudden surge cleaved through homes and roads, washing away entire sections of the settlement and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Viral visuals captured the dramatic moments as floodwaters and mud crashed down the hillside, sending villagers fleeing for their lives. Several homes were completely buried under layers of sludge.

Uttarkashi cloudburst: How many casualties so far? According to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya, at least four people have died in the disaster, while rescue teams continue to search for more than 50 missing individuals. The toll is expected to rise as debris is cleared.

“Relief and rescue teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities are working tirelessly,” Arya told reporters.

The Central Command of the Indian Army confirmed that one of the worst-hit areas was Dharali village, where a "massive mudslide triggered a sudden flow of debris and water".

Uttarkashi cloudburst: What has government said? Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said the government was closely monitoring the situation. “Relief efforts are underway at full scale. My thoughts are with all those affected by the Uttarkashi tragedy,” he said in a statement.

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Why is Uttarakhand prone to disasters? Uttarakhand, located in the fragile Himalayan zone, is particularly vulnerable to cloudbursts, landslides, and glacial flooding. Experts warn that climate change and unplanned development have intensified the frequency and impact of such disasters.

In 2021, a similar flash flood killed over 200 people after a glacier burst near Joshimath, sweeping away two hydroelectric power stations.

With around 10,000 glaciers in the Indian Himalayas, many of which are rapidly retreating, scientists caution that warming temperatures could lead to more frequent and intense natural disasters.

Uttarkashi cloudburst: What happens next? Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, with priority given to locating the missing soldiers and civilians. Authorities are also evaluating the structural safety of surrounding villages as more rain is forecast in the coming days.