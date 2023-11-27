‘Around 31 meters drilling work done’ under vertical drilling operation, informs official Uttarkashi tunnel collapse live: Former Engineer-in-Chief and Director General of Border Roads Organisation, Lieutenant General (retired) Harpal Singh said, "I have come here to provide technical inputs and participate in further rescue operations. The work which is being done through the pipeline from below and also the work which is being done through vertical drilling from above which has been done around 31 meters, efforts are being made through both the routes," reported ANI.

'Engineer Regiment will work on laying the last 10-12 metre pipeline' of horizontal drilling operation, says official Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: An engineer group of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army that is A unit of Madras Sappers arrived at Silkyaya tunnel site on Sunday for manual drilling. Former Engineer-in-Chief and Director General of Border Roads Organisation, Lieutenant General (retired) Harpal Singh said, "The Engineers Regiment of the Army has made a manual drift and along with them the people of the Engineer Regiment will work on laying the last 10-12 metre pipeline." reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'An escape tunnel should have been built,' says Congress, blames government for ‘negligence’ Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: Uttarakhand Congress leader Yashpal Arya on November 26 slammed BJP led Uttarakhand government and said, "The way these forty workers have been trapped in Silkyara, is the government's indolence and negligence. The government has committed corruption to give work to their favourite...An escape tunnel should have been built but it was ignored."

Stuck auger machine removed, work in progress to remove damaged pipe Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: Former Engineer-In-Chief and BRO DG Lieutenant General (retired), Harpal Singh said, "In the current situation, the Auger machine that was stuck has been removed. Efforts are underway to remove the 1.5 meters of the damaged pipe. After its removal, strengthening and muck clearance, skilled labourers will go in with the help of the army. We hope this will be done soon." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘86 meters of vertical digging required to reach trapped workers,’ says official Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: NDMA Member Syed Ata Hasnain, on November 26, said," Our Plan 2 has been currently adopted. The drilling machine reached yesterday. Vertical drilling started at around 12 noon today and 86 meters of vertical digging is required to reach trapped workers.17 metres of drilling has already taken place. We have done geological studies and studies are suggesting that there might be no obstruction. We are checking the stability," reported ANI.

Rescue work on 3rd best alternative plan, 'perpendicular drilling' to begin today Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: NDMA Member Syed Ata Hasnain said, "Our plan 3 (Perpendicular, covering 170 metres) has still not been adopted. The machine for sideways drilling is expected to reach the Silkayra tunnel rescue site during the night," reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch| Visuals of ongoing rescue operation at Uttarkashi's Silkyara Tunnel Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: According to an official statement, "BRO has completed the construction of an approach road for vertical drilling by SJVNL and RVNL. BRO is also building an approach road for ONGC with geological surveys conducted by ONGC. 1050 meters of approach road has been constructed so far out of 5000 meters. "

19.2 meters of vertical drilling completed on Day 1, work to be completed ‘within four days’ says official Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) MD Ahmad on Sunday said, "We have completed around 19.2 meters of drilling. We have to drill around 86 meters to be done within four days that is by November 30. Hopefully, there will be no further hurdles and the work will be completed on time," reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trapped workers getting freshly cooked food and fresh fruits says government statement Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: Uttarakhand government' official statement on Sunday informed that freshly cooked food and fresh fruits are being provided to the trapped workers at regular intervals using the 2nd lifeline (pipe). The statement further reads, “Sufficient fruits like orange, Apple, Banana etc., along with medicines and salts has also been supplied in this lifeline in regular interval. Additional Dry Food is also being supplied for future stock. A modified communication system with wire connectivity developed by SDRF is being used for communication regularly. People inside have reported that they are safe."