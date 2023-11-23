LIVE UPDATES

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse news LIVE update: 'Silkyara rescue operation now in final stages,’ says official

3 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates: The rescue operation is in final stages and trapped workers in Silkyara Tunnel will be out in a few hours. Until last night, a 44 meters pipe was inserted via horizontal drilling.