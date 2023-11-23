Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates: An under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12 in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi leaving 41 workers trapped. Falling debris blocked the tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot end over a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side. Stay tuned for Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took updates on the rescue operation.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates: Falling debris blocked the tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot end over 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side. The area of entrapment measures 8.5 meters in height and 2 kilometres in length where electricity and water is available.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates: NDRF personnel carried oxygen cylinders at Silkyara tunnel sit to assist workers who are expected to be out soon.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates: Head of rescue team leading NHIDCL, Colonel Deepak Patil informed ANI today morning that the work of laying down two pipelines is still left and their length is approximately 12 metres.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates: Rescue operation team member, Girish Singh Rawat said, "Rescue operation is almost in the last stage, I hope the result will come in 1-2 hours...pipeline is being inserted to take out the workers...the steel pieces that were stuck in the debris were cut and removed."
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates: Rescue officer and Project Head of the under-construction Zoji-la Tunnel project in Kashmir, Harpal Singh said, "We have inserted pipes 44 meters via horizontal drilling. However, we have found some steel rods in the debris. The machine couldn't cut those rods. Therefore, NDRF personnel will cut those rods following which we will use the machine again."
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates: Uttarkashi DM Abhishek Ruhela arrived at Silkyara Tunnel site where rescue operation is in final phase.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates: Rescue operations have been going since to take out these workers safely. National agencies have been employed and international tunnelling experts have also be called in to oversee the operation. A breakthrough is expected within few hours as informed by one of the official who informed that the workers will be out by 8:30 am today.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates: Trapped workers have complained of pain while passing urine, according to doctors. Medical staff and medical equipments have been made available at Silkyara tunnel site. Around 40 ambulances have been called in to treat rescued workers immediately and transport them to Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for further medical examination and treatment.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates: Until last night 44 meters pipe was inserted via horizontal drilling but the rescue team found fresh obstacles in the rescue efforts which involved discovery of steel rod. The auger machine used in the drilling operation couldn't cut through those rods. NDRF personnel were called in to cut those rods.
