Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Auger drill stuck in rubble, trapped workers likely to remain stuck for weeks | 10 updates
Workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12. A rescue operation has started with the help of international experts and Indian teams. Meanwhile, the Auger machine malfunction briefly halted the rescue.
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse news: Forty-one workers have been trapped inside an under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi since it collapsed on November 12 following falling debris due to a landslide from the Silkyara side. Rescue efforts have since been going on and international tunnelling experts have been called in for support. A number of teams have also arrived from across India with a number of mechanical equipments at the tunnel site to aid the operation.