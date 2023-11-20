Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: PM Modi dials Uttarakhand CM, says ‘workers will be evacuated safely with…’
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured ‘necessary rescue equipment and resources’ will be arranged by the Central government to rescue 41 labourers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel.
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday to discuss the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse and assured that all necessary rescue equipment and resources will be arranged by the Central government. At least 41 labourers have been trapped in the Silkyara tunnel since November 12 after part of the tunnel collapsed.