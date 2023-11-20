Uttarkashi tunnel collapse news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday to discuss the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse and assured that all necessary rescue equipment and resources will be arranged by the Central government. At least 41 labourers have been trapped in the Silkyara tunnel since November 12 after part of the tunnel collapsed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttarakhand CMO stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. PM took information about the ongoing relief and rescue operations of the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. PM Modi said that necessary rescue equipment and resources are being provided by the Central government."

PM Modi further emphasised that the workers will be evacuated safely with mutual coordination between central and state agencies. PM Modi said, "There is a need to maintain the morale of the stranded workers."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that rescuing the 41 stranded workers is the biggest priority for the government. He said, “Saving the trapped workers and evacuating them at the earliest is the biggest priority."

