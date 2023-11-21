Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: First visuals of trapped workers out; NDMA says ‘horizontal drilling’ in focus. 10 points
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami indicated that a probe would be conducted into the incident after the workers are rescued. 'Action will definitely be taken against all suspicions but right now the priority is for all workers to come out safely,' he said.
As the operation to rescue the 41 trapped workers inside the Silkyara tunnel of Uttarkashi entered its 10th day, a major relief came with the emergence of their first visuals.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message