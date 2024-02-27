Uzbek court sentences 23 over contaminated cough syrup deaths
The court decided that compensation amounting to $80,000 would be paid to each of the families of 68 children who died from consumption of the syrup, as well as to four other children who became disabled.
TASHKENT (Reuters) - A court in Uzbekistan sentenced 23 people to prison terms on Monday over the deaths of 68 children linked to contaminated cough syrups produced by India's Marion Biotech, following a six-month-long trial.
