Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Govt suspends Marion Biotech's production licence

Noida-based pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech's production licence has been suspended on 12 January, though the results of its controversial cough syrup are awaited, said Gautam Buddh Nagar Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar.
The firm, allegedly linked with the deaths of children in Uzbekistan, has been under controversy over its cough syrup.
Apart from India, World Health Organisation (WHO) also issued a medical product alert on Ambronol and Dok-1 Max syrups, both manufactured by Marion Biotech in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
On 29 December, 2022, a team of central agencies and the Uttar Pradesh drug department carried out an inspection at the firm's office and took six more samples for testing.
During the inspection, the company representatives could not produce documents related to the production of 'Dok-1 max' cough syrup. This prompted the government to order halting of its production immediately, Babbar added.
"The production licence of the firm remains suspended, as was ordered on December 29. Now the suspension order has been issued in writing to the firm on January 10 and has been acknowledged by the firm," Babbar said.
On the status of the test results, Babbar said the samples were taken by the central agencies and their results are yet to arrive.
The firm did not sell 'Dok-1 Max' and Ambronol in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan and the company exported around 1 lakh Dok-1 Max syrups in 45 days, said Babbar.
On Wednesday, the WHO issued a 'medical product alert', referring to two substandard (contaminated) products, identified in Uzbekistan and reported to it on December 22, 2022.
As per WHO substandard medical products are those that fail to meet quality standards or specifications and are therefore "out of specification."
"The two products are AMBRONOL syrup and DOK-1 Max syrup. The stated manufacturer of both products is MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD, (Uttar Pradesh, India). To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products," the WHO stated.
"Laboratory analysis of samples of both products, undertaken by national quality control laboratories of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan found both products contained unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and/or ethylene glycol as contaminants," it said.
WHO said that diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.
"The substandard products referenced in this alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death," said WHO, adding, "Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death."
The WHO also noted that both of these products "may have marketing authorizations" in other countries in the region. "They may also have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions."
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in December initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to Marion Biotech.
The health ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed that the 18 children had consumed the cough syrup. Following this, the firm had stopped production of the cough syrup.
